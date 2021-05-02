Subscribe Today
Log In

Investing

Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company

Myles Kirby, the liquidation specialist overseeing the wind up of MUT103, has requested an update from Dentons, the lawyers tasked with establishing the nature of the security held by Irish investors

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
2nd May, 2021
Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company
Dolphin Trust, which was marketed as a safe way to invest in quality German property developments, stopped paying returns in November 2019

Irish investors in bust German property group Dolphin Trust are owed more than €50 million from one company involved.

The detail is contained in the statement of affairs issued for MUT103, one of the two special purpose vehicles through which Irish investor monies were raised.

Myles Kirby, the liquidation specialist overseeing its wind up also issued an update on the progress of his investigations into MUT103 last Friday.

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests

Investing Ian Guider 5 hours ago
The first ever published tweet written by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and chief executive, has been turned into a non-fungible token

A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs

Investing Rosanna Cooney 1 month ago
Jillian Godsil, who lost her €50,000 pension investing with Europa Pic: Garry O’Neill

Burned small investors prepare legal action after losing money in Europa

Investing Róisín Burke 1 month ago
Dolphin Trust was founded by Charles Smethurst, who is being investigated by the Hanover public prosecutor’s office on foot of a criminal complaint.

‘Distressed’ sale of assets related to Dolphin Trust took place in 2017

Investing Róisín Burke 1 month ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1