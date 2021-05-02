Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests
The grey areas that exist in this country regarding unregulated investments need to be tackled before even more of our citizens are taken advantage of
What has been the biggest Irish financial scandal of the last year? Without a doubt the answer most people will give is the €4.1 million fine issued to Davy stockbrokers by the Central Bank.
But the fire and fury that has been directed at Davy over its dealings with a high-profile Northern Irish developer has overshadowed the collapsed German property company Dolphin Trust, which sucked in €107 million of cash from about 1,800 Irish investors...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company
Myles Kirby, the liquidation specialist overseeing the wind up of MUT103, has requested an update from Dentons, the lawyers tasked with establishing the nature of the security held by Irish investors
A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and the profits made from them, have caused a stir in the arts world. But now the worlds of sport, entertainment and beyond are sitting up and taking notice
Burned small investors prepare legal action after losing money in Europa
Around 100 private citizens entrusted their pensions – a total of around €4.5 million – to the firm, which later told them their investment was worthless
‘Distressed’ sale of assets related to Dolphin Trust took place in 2017
Private equity firm Vordere acquired properties from now-bankrupt Dolphin two years before Irish investors alerted to problems with investments worth €107m