Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests

What has been the biggest Irish financial scandal of the last year? Without a doubt the answer most people will give is the €4.1 million fine issued to Davy stockbrokers by the Central Bank.

But the fire and fury that has been directed at Davy over its dealings with a high-profile Northern Irish developer has overshadowed the collapsed German property company Dolphin Trust, which sucked in €107 million of cash from about 1,800 Irish investors...