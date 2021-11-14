Subscribe Today
Ian Guider: Be careful of what you read on the side of a bus about crypto

With cryptocurrencies all the rage, thanks to social media and a legion of evangelical followers, what protections are there for those placing trust – and real money – in such unregulated financial products?

Ian Guider

 Markets Editor @ianguider
14th November, 2021
Ian Guider: Be careful of what you read on the side of a bus about crypto
In the last few weeks a major advertising campaign was launched on public transport introducing the cryptocurrency Floki to Ireland

What are the signs that financial markets have reached a state of irrational exuberance?

At the height of the internet bubble in 2001, it was when daft ideas simply added dotcom to their name and listed on the stock market. In the last financial crisis, it was when banks decided to parcel up subprime loans and flog them on to others. Back in the 1920s, the shoe-shine boys were giving stock tips.

Have we reached a...

