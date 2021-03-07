Subscribe Today
Log In

Investing

Dolphin Trust: ‘I don’t know if it was illegal, but it was certainly immoral’

An investor who put his pension into the pyramid scheme has said it is ‘shocking’ that regulated financial advisers assured him his investment was secure

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
7th March, 2021
Dolphin Trust: ‘I don’t know if it was illegal, but it was certainly immoral’
Charles Smethurst, the founder of Dolphin Trust: ‘he looked so suave and convincing in the glossy brochure’

An investor in Dolphin Trust, the collapsed German property fund where thousands of Irish people fear their money has been lost, has expressed shock at the chain of events that led to this point.

The investor, who did not wish for his name to be published, will be among those watching closely this coming week at the outcome of a petition to wind up a company linked to Dolphin Trust’s Irish investors.

More...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Marah Curtin, director of client engagement at Davy Pic: Fergal Phillips

The gender investment gap: why do women fall behind on money matters?

Investing Rosanna Cooney 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1