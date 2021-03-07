Dolphin Trust: ‘I don’t know if it was illegal, but it was certainly immoral’
An investor who put his pension into the pyramid scheme has said it is ‘shocking’ that regulated financial advisers assured him his investment was secure
An investor in Dolphin Trust, the collapsed German property fund where thousands of Irish people fear their money has been lost, has expressed shock at the chain of events that led to this point.
The investor, who did not wish for his name to be published, will be among those watching closely this coming week at the outcome of a petition to wind up a company linked to Dolphin Trust’s Irish investors.
More...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
The gender investment gap: why do women fall behind on money matters?
Many women feel locked out of the investment game due to stereotyping and historical factors. Could that be about to change?