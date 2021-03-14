‘Distressed’ sale of assets related to Dolphin Trust took place in 2017

A “distressed” sale of assets related to the collapsed Dolphin Trust property group occurred in 2017, correspondence from the company that acquired them shows.

Vordere Plc, a London-based small cap private equity firm, acquired properties from Dolphin Trust in 2017 in what it described to its shareholders as a distressed sale.

This was two years before Irish investors, from whom Dolphin Trust raised over €107 million that is now in doubt, were alerted to problems...