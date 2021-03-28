Subscribe Today
Investing

Burned small investors prepare legal action after losing money in Europa

Around 100 private citizens entrusted their pensions – a total of around €4.5 million – to the firm, which later told them their investment was worthless

Róisín Burke

 Journalist @roisinmburke
28th March, 2021
Jillian Godsil, who lost her €50,000 pension investing with Europa Pic: Garry O’Neill

A group of small investors whose pension savings were wiped out are preparing legal action in a bid to recoup their monies.

Having entrusted amounts of between €10,000 and €100,000 each to a company called Europa Strategic Partners with the promise of receiving a 40 per cent return over three years, they were instead told the investment is now worthless.

A total of around €4.5 million was raised from about 100 people looking for a home...

