Burned small investors prepare legal action after losing money in Europa

A group of small investors whose pension savings were wiped out are preparing legal action in a bid to recoup their monies.

Having entrusted amounts of between €10,000 and €100,000 each to a company called Europa Strategic Partners with the promise of receiving a 40 per cent return over three years, they were instead told the investment is now worthless.

A total of around €4.5 million was raised from about 100 people looking for a home...