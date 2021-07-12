Binance suspends Sepa transfers for Irish investors
Irish users of the cryptocurrency exchange, one of the largest in the world, have been blocked from making euro bank deposits
Irish users of Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by trading volume, have been blocked from making euro bank deposits into the exchange after it suspended Sepa transfers.
The suspension move by Binance comes after a number of international financial regulators have clamped down on the crypto exchange.
In recent weeks, financial regulators in Britain and other jurisdictions have introduced restrictions on Binance, which has processed $5 trillion so far this...
