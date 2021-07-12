Subscribe Today
Log In

Investing

Binance suspends Sepa transfers for Irish investors

Irish users of the cryptocurrency exchange, one of the largest in the world, have been blocked from making euro bank deposits

Rosanna Cooney

 @rosannacooney
12th July, 2021
Binance suspends Sepa transfers for Irish investors
Binance was founded in 2017 by Changpeng Zhao, a 44-year-old Chinese entrepreneur who goes by the moniker “CZ”. It is incorporated in the Cayman islands, but has no headquarters. Picture:Getty

Irish users of Binance, one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges in the world by trading volume, have been blocked from making euro bank deposits into the exchange after it suspended Sepa transfers.

The suspension move by Binance comes after a number of international financial regulators have clamped down on the crypto exchange.

In recent weeks, financial regulators in Britain and other jurisdictions have introduced restrictions on Binance, which has processed $5 trillion so far this...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Following the collapse of the Belfry funds, the investors initiated claims in August 2014 seeking damages on grounds including alleged negligence in the operation of the funds. Picture: Maura Hickey

AIB offers €20m to Belfry property investors

Investing Barry J Whyte 1 week ago
Yorick Naeff, chief executive at Bux, said Bux Zero had ambitious targets in Ireland.

Bux Zero targets Irish users with commission-free investing app

Investing Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests

Investing Ian Guider 2 months ago
Dolphin Trust, which was marketed as a safe way to invest in quality German property developments, stopped paying returns in November 2019

Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company

Investing Róisín Burke 2 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1