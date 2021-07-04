AIB offers €20m to Belfry property investors
Hopes are rising that settlement can be reached in High Court action by 300 investors who lost millions in the Celtic Tiger-era property scheme
AIB is offering a total of €20 million to a group of investors suing over money they claim they lost in the bank’s Celtic Tiger-era Belfry property funds.
The Business Post understands that the offer is around half of what the 300 investors actually put into the series of funds.
Between 2002 and 2006, AIB raised €300 million from around 3,000 Irish people in total, to which it added nearly €1 billion-worth...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Bux Zero targets Irish users with commission-free investing app
Dutch neobroker Bux is launching investing app in Ireland after raising $80 million for its European expansion
Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests
The grey areas that exist in this country regarding unregulated investments need to be tackled before even more of our citizens are taken advantage of
Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company
Myles Kirby, the liquidation specialist overseeing the wind up of MUT103, has requested an update from Dentons, the lawyers tasked with establishing the nature of the security held by Irish investors
A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs
NFTs, or non-fungible tokens, and the profits made from them, have caused a stir in the arts world. But now the worlds of sport, entertainment and beyond are sitting up and taking notice