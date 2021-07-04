AIB offers €20m to Belfry property investors

AIB is offering a total of €20 million to a group of investors suing over money they claim they lost in the bank’s Celtic Tiger-era Belfry property funds.

The Business Post understands that the offer is around half of what the 300 investors actually put into the series of funds.

Between 2002 and 2006, AIB raised €300 million from around 3,000 Irish people in total, to which it added nearly €1 billion-worth...