Subscribe Today
Log In

Investing

AIB offers €20m to Belfry property investors

Hopes are rising that settlement can be reached in High Court action by 300 investors who lost millions in the Celtic Tiger-era property scheme

Barry J Whyte

 Chief Feature Writer @whytebarry
4th July, 2021
AIB offers €20m to Belfry property investors
Following the collapse of the Belfry funds, the investors initiated claims in August 2014 seeking damages on grounds including alleged negligence in the operation of the funds. Picture: Maura Hickey

AIB is offering a total of €20 million to a group of investors suing over money they claim they lost in the bank’s Celtic Tiger-era Belfry property funds.

The Business Post understands that the offer is around half of what the 300 investors actually put into the series of funds.

Between 2002 and 2006, AIB raised €300 million from around 3,000 Irish people in total, to which it added nearly €1 billion-worth...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Yorick Naeff, chief executive at Bux, said Bux Zero had ambitious targets in Ireland.

Bux Zero targets Irish users with commission-free investing app

Investing Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
The corporate headquarters of German Property Group, formerly called Dolphin Trust, in Langenhagen, Germany. Picture: Getty

Ian Guider: Dolphin Trust scandal shows authorities still too slow to act in investors’ interests

Investing Ian Guider 2 months ago
Dolphin Trust, which was marketed as a safe way to invest in quality German property developments, stopped paying returns in November 2019

Irish investors in collapsed Dolphin Trust owed €50.5m by one company

Investing Róisín Burke 2 months ago
The first ever published tweet written by Jack Dorsey, Twitter’s founder and chief executive, has been turned into a non-fungible token

A token offering: Why the $2.9m sale of Jack Dorsey’s first tweet is only the start of NFTs

Investing Rosanna Cooney 3 months ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1