Sunday February 16, 2020
Rising sense of inequality is eroding trust in Ireland

The 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer reveals that Irish people are becoming more pessimistic about their prospects, that many believe public institutions are unfair, that the government has been serving the interests of the few and that business and the media are not to be trusted.

Aaron Rogan

News Correspondent

@aarrogan
16th February, 2020
Ireland is among a number of developed countries who have little trust in their economic prospects. Over half of people surveyed said capitalism is failing Picture: Getty

A growing sense of inequality is undermining trust in Ireland’s public institutions, a new survey has found.

Despite the economy’s recent growth and high employment, Irish people are becoming increasingly pessimistic about their prospects, according to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer.

The study found that 37 per cent of Irish people do not believe that they and their families will be better off in five years’ time. This was a drop of...

