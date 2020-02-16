Rising sense of inequality is eroding trust in Ireland

A growing sense of inequality is undermining trust in Ireland’s public institutions, a new survey has found.
Despite the economy’s recent growth and high employment, Irish people are becoming increasingly pessimistic about their prospects, according to the 2020 Edelman Trust Barometer.
The study found that 37 per cent of Irish people do not believe that they and their families will be better off in five years’ time. This was a drop of...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team