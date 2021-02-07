Varadkar adds to pressure on insurers over Covid cover
Judgment opens way for about 1,300 claims from business owners, while Sinn Féin calls on Central Bank to launch tracker mortgage-style examination
Leo Varadkar has warned insurers that the Central Bank may intervene to ensure firms “get the payouts that they are entitled to” following the High Court’s landmark ruling on business interruption policies on Friday.
The Tánaiste’s comments come as the financial regulator this weekend came under increasing pressure to launch a full-scale examination similar to its probe into the tracker mortgage scandal which has cost the banks €1.5 billion to date...
