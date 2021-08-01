US broker NFP snaps up Aiken Insurances

NFP, the US broker, has made Dublin-based Aiken Insurances Limited its second acquisition in Ireland as it continues its push into the Irish market.

The New York-based firm has bought Aiken, its first commercial insurance acquisition in Ireland, for an undisclosed fee. Aiken provides specialist cover around complex commercial liability and property risks, including unoccupied property, and maintains exclusive facilities as a Lloyds of London coverholder.

Colm Power, a director at NFP Ireland, said the...