Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future
Almost one in three said the costs are impacting their ability to grow their businesses
Just over two in five organisations say the cost of insurance is threatening their future, according to a new survey from the Alliance for Insurance Reform.
Around 30 per cent said the costs are impacting their ability to grow their organisations.
The results were published to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of the Judicial Guidelines for personal injury awards.
