Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future

Almost one in three said the costs are impacting their ability to grow their businesses

Ellie Donnelly

 @@ellied798
21st April, 2022
Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future
Insurers are not passing on the benefits of recent reforms to liability insurance policyholders, according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform. Picture: Getty

Just over two in five organisations say the cost of insurance is threatening their future, according to a new survey from the Alliance for Insurance Reform.

Around 30 per cent said the costs are impacting their ability to grow their organisations.

The results were published to mark the first anniversary of the implementation of the Judicial Guidelines for personal injury awards.

