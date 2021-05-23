State Claims Agency paying investigators €200,000 a year to check on suspicious personal injury claims
State agency is clamping down on personal injury claims made against it with licenced detectives who must sign ‘surveillance protocol agreement’
The State Claims Agency is paying private investigators around €200,000 per year to help defend personal injury compensation claims against the state.
The firms it has hired include those who specialise in obtaining videos and photos of claimants to show that their compensation claims are false or exaggerated.
Another of the firms used by the State Claims Agency (SCA) declares that it can identify “insurance fraudsters at distances of over two kilometres” using specialised photographic...
