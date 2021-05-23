Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

State Claims Agency paying investigators €200,000 a year to check on suspicious personal injury claims

State agency is clamping down on personal injury claims made against it with licenced detectives who must sign ‘surveillance protocol agreement’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
23rd May, 2021
State Claims Agency paying investigators €200,000 a year to check on suspicious personal injury claims
The use of private investigators is standard practice for insurance companies, but this is the first time that the SCA’s use of them in personal injury cases has come to light. Picture: Getty

The State Claims Agency is paying private investigators around €200,000 per year to help defend personal injury compensation claims against the state.

The firms it has hired include those who specialise in obtaining videos and photos of claimants to show that their compensation claims are false or exaggerated.

Another of the firms used by the State Claims Agency (SCA) declares that it can identify “insurance fraudsters at distances of over two kilometres” using specialised photographic...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Anthony Brennan, the chief executive at Zurich Ireland, said Seán Fleming’s efforts could set a “dangerous principle” about who was and was not entitled to government supports.

Insurers set to oppose the return of state support cash to government

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 hour ago
Dan Leahy, owner of the Old Imperial Hotel in Youghal, Co Cork. Picture: John Allen

Covid insurance claims: ‘I would like to see the Central Bank back the small guy’

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
FBD Insurance’s head office in Dublin: the firm has been hit by a wave of business interruption claims. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Company Watch: FBD fights shy of making dividend payout promises

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Seán Fleming: We want there to be a clear signal from government to the insurance industry on this matter. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Insurers put ‘on notice’ over state support deductions to payouts

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1