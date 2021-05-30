Slovenian insurer agrees to test case on Covid payouts
Move by Zavarovalnica Sava, a major player in the hospitality sector in Ireland, could provide clarity for up to 2,000 policyholders
Thousands of businesses have received a significant boost to their efforts to resolve a long-running dispute over their insurance cover after Zavarovalnica Sava said it was willing to have legal proceedings taken against it designated as a test case.
Sava, the Slovenian insurer and a major player in the hospitality sector in Ireland, has consistently said a policy sold to pubs and restaurants for business interruption cover did not provide cover for losses arising from...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Insurers dismiss watchdog’s allegations of cartel-like behaviour
Axa and AIG have rejected the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s preliminary findings that seven insurance bodies engaged in ‘anti-competitive cooperation’
Axa plans to deduct Covid state supports from insurance payouts
Company will oppose government position that supports for businesses negatively affected by pandemic should not be cut from awards to policyholders
State Claims Agency paying investigators €200,000 a year to check on suspicious personal injury claims
State agency is clamping down on personal injury claims made against it with licenced detectives who must sign ‘surveillance protocol agreement’
Insurers set to oppose the return of state support cash to government
Zurich and FBD’s chief executives have said they will resist government attempts to recoup money deducted from insurance payouts to pandemic-struck businesses