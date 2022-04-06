Subscribe Today
Quote Devil acquired by Three Rock Group

The group said the move would allow it to elevate its position in the Irish insurance market

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
6th April, 2022
Quote Devil acquired by Three Rock Group
John McGuire, chief executive and co-founder of Quote Devil. Picture: Bryan Meade

Three Rock Group, an Irish insurance group comprising Chill Insurance’s businesses and Ivernia Insurance, has announced the acquisition of Quote Devil, the Irish insurance broker. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

The group, which is backed by Livingbridge, the UK private equity firm, said the move would allow it to elevate its position in the Irish insurance market and fuel continued growth through new product offerings and distribution channels.

