Insurance

Pub groups win landmark case against FBD

Publicans are entitled to compensation for disruption to their business caused by the pandemic, Commercial Court finds

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
5th February, 2021
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Dave and Rob Kearney, co-owners of the Lemon & Duke pub along with Noel Anderson, won a landmark case against FBD over cover for losses arising from the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Photocall

Four pub groups have won a landmark test case against FBD over the insurer’s refusal to pay out on business interruption insurance claims arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Commercial Court found that the publicans were entitled to compensation for the disruption to their business caused by the pandemic.

In his ruling, Mr Justice Denis McDonald found that the insured peril in question was “not confined to the imposed closure of the insured...

