Pub groups win landmark case against FBD
Publicans are entitled to compensation for disruption to their business caused by the pandemic, Commercial Court finds
Four pub groups have won a landmark test case against FBD over the insurer’s refusal to pay out on business interruption insurance claims arising from the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Commercial Court found that the publicans were entitled to compensation for the disruption to their business caused by the pandemic.
In his ruling, Mr Justice Denis McDonald found that the insured peril in question was “not confined to the imposed closure of the insured...
