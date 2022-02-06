New bill may push more legal costs on those who take insurers to court
Robert Troy: ‘If someone wants to reject their award and bring it to court and the court doesn’t increase the award any further, well then, they're going to have to pay for that’
Personal injury claimants face the prospect of large legal bills if they decline an offer from the Personal Injury Assessment Board and fail to win a higher award in court, under new legislation being brought to cabinet this week.
Thousands of personal injury compensation claimants are going to the courts every year rather than accepting a settlement award from the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB).
Under the current system, these claimants rarely have to pay...
