Insurance

New bill may push more legal costs on those who take insurers to court

Robert Troy: ‘If someone wants to reject their award and bring it to court and the court doesn’t increase the award any further, well then, they're going to have to pay for that’

Michael Brennan

 Political Editor @obraonain
6th February, 2022
New bill may push more legal costs on those who take insurers to court
Robert Troy, the Minister of State for Trade Promotion and Company Regulation, aims to ‘tighten’ powers to award legal costs against personal injury claimants who decline PIAB awards

Personal injury claimants face the prospect of large legal bills if they decline an offer from the Personal Injury Assessment Board and fail to win a higher award in court, under new legislation being brought to cabinet this week.

Thousands of personal injury compensation claimants are going to the courts every year rather than accepting a settlement award from the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB).

Under the current system, these claimants rarely have to pay...

