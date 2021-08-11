Melior Equity Partners takes majority stake in BHP Insurance

Melior Equity Partners, the Irish private equity fund, has acquired a significant majority stake in Dublin-based BHP Insurance for an undisclosed sum. This is the first investment made by Melior since it launched its second private equity fund last year.

BHP Insurance is a brokerage business headquartered in Blanchardstown that provides insurance options to more than 5,000 non-profit organisations such as charities and voluntary groups in Ireland.

The firm is extremely profitable. According to accounts filed...