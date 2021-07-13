Liability insurance premiums increased 24% between 2013 and 2019
A report on employer’s liability, public liability and commercial property insurance in Ireland, the first of its kind published by the Central Bank, found that the average settlement for injury claims made via litigation was €69,865 for employer liability and €38,599 for public liability.
The cost of liability insurance premium packages increased by 24 per cent between 2013 and 2019, according to new research from the Central Bank of Ireland.
The figures are included in the first employers’ liability, public liability and commercial property insurance report of the National Claims Information Database (NCID) to be published by the financial regulator.
Liability insurance spans a broad range of business sectors, each of which covers a variety of risks. The Central Bank noted...
