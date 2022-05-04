Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Insurers sound alarm over claimants rejecting PIAB injury awards and going to court instead

Low take-up of PIAB settlement awards presents ‘significant uncertainties’ to personal injury guidelines intended to reduce amount paid out to claimants

Donal MacNamee

 @donalmacnamee97
4th May, 2022
Insurers sound alarm over claimants rejecting PIAB injury awards and going to court instead
PIAB: The Personal Injuries Assessment Board charges a fee to insurance companies for processing personal injury claims at low cost, rather than dealing with them in court

Insurers will today signal their concern over the number of people who are declining an insurance settlement offer from the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB) and are going to court to try and win a higher award for personal injury claims.

Insurance Ireland, the industry’s lobby group, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that the low take-up of PIAB settlement offers presents “significant uncertainties” to personal injury guidelines adopted last year to reduce the amount...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Insurers are not passing on the benefits of recent reforms to liability insurance policyholders, according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform. Picture: Getty

Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future

Insurance Ellie Donnelly
Roughly 1,000 of the insurer’s customers are yet to receive full compensation for business interruptions during the pandemic. Picture: RollingNews.ie

FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards and share options to top executives

Insurance Eva Short
John McGuire, chief executive and co-founder of Quote Devil. Picture: Bryan Meade

Quote Devil acquired by Three Rock Group

Insurance Eva Short
Jonathan Hehir, MD of CFM Group: ‘Irish businesses remain plagued by a dearth of competition in the employer and public liability insurance market’

Business insurance market will become more competitive, industry chief says

Insurance Ellie Donnelly

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1