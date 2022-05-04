Insurers sound alarm over claimants rejecting PIAB injury awards and going to court instead
Low take-up of PIAB settlement awards presents ‘significant uncertainties’ to personal injury guidelines intended to reduce amount paid out to claimants
Insurers will today signal their concern over the number of people who are declining an insurance settlement offer from the Personal Injury Assessment Board (PIAB) and are going to court to try and win a higher award for personal injury claims.
Insurance Ireland, the industry’s lobby group, will tell the Oireachtas finance committee that the low take-up of PIAB settlement offers presents “significant uncertainties” to personal injury guidelines adopted last year to reduce the amount...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future
Almost one in three said the costs are impacting their ability to grow their businesses
FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards and share options to top executives
The insurance firm has been embroiled in controversy over the past two years regarding its handling of Covid-19 business interruption claims
Quote Devil acquired by Three Rock Group
The group said the move would allow it to elevate its position in the Irish insurance market
Business insurance market will become more competitive, industry chief says
Pressure is on courts to follow Personal Injuries Assessment Board and ‘slash’ awards, which will encourage market entrants, according to broker