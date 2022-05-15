Insurers pay businesses €170m for claims related to Covid-19

Insurers have paid out more than €170 million to almost 5,500 policyholders in response to business interruption claims submitted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses have been battling to secure compensation from their insurers for losses sustained during the pandemic with several cases being brought before the courts to gain clarity on the cover provided by their policies.

The companies have now paid out €171 million in interim and final payments to 5,312 policyholders in response to...