Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Insurers pay businesses €170m for claims related to Covid-19

Almost 5,500 policyholders have now been compensated, according to junior finance minister, but several cases remain before the courts

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
15th May, 2022
Insurers pay businesses €170m for claims related to Covid-19
Seán Fleming, junior finance minister: 'It became clear on legal advice that it was not possible to legislate retrospectively.’ Picture: Fergal Phillips

Insurers have paid out more than €170 million to almost 5,500 policyholders in response to business interruption claims submitted during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Businesses have been battling to secure compensation from their insurers for losses sustained during the pandemic with several cases being brought before the courts to gain clarity on the cover provided by their policies.

The companies have now paid out €171 million in interim and final payments to 5,312 policyholders in response to...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

PIAB: The Personal Injuries Assessment Board charges a fee to insurance companies for processing personal injury claims at low cost, rather than dealing with them in court

Insurers sound alarm over claimants rejecting PIAB injury awards and going to court instead

Insurance Donal MacNamee
Insurers are not passing on the benefits of recent reforms to liability insurance policyholders, according to the Alliance for Insurance Reform. Picture: Getty

Two in five organisations say insurance is threatening their future

Insurance Ellie Donnelly
Roughly 1,000 of the insurer’s customers are yet to receive full compensation for business interruptions during the pandemic. Picture: RollingNews.ie

FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards and share options to top executives

Insurance Eva Short
John McGuire, chief executive and co-founder of Quote Devil. Picture: Bryan Meade

Quote Devil acquired by Three Rock Group

Insurance Eva Short

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2022 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1