Insurers facing new round of legal action as more businesses sue over Covid
Latest test cases could have implications for thousands of struggling Irish businesses
Insurers are facing a fresh wave of litigation over their refusal to pay out on Covid-19 business interruption claims, as policyholders plot new test cases that could have implications for thousands of ailing businesses across the country.
The move by hospitality firms, in particular, to secure payouts which could help them stay in business amid the ongoing impact of the Covid-19 pandemic comes as the Business Post has seen further evidence of insurers deducting the...
