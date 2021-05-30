Insurers dismiss watchdog’s allegations of cartel-like behaviour

Two of the country’s largest insurers have rejected preliminary findings made by the state competition watchdog as part of a four-year investigation into alleged cartel-like behaviour.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) issued preliminary findings which alleged that seven insurance bodies, including Axa and AIG, engaged in “anti-competitive cooperation” including price signalling over a 21-month period.

The alleged anti-competitive cooperation included insurers making public announcements of future motor premium rises...