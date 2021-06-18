Insurance Ireland broke EU competition rules
The European Commission has found in a preliminary judgement that the industry group delayed some insurers access to a key database
Insurance Ireland broke EU competition rules by delaying or “de facto” denying some insurers access to a key database of information, the European Commission has found in a preliminary judgement.
The Commission said the lack of access to the Insurance Link database had “the effect of placing companies at a competitive disadvantage on the Irish motor vehicle insurance market in comparison to companies that have access to the database”.
“This affects...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Aston Lark continues Irish expansion with its fourth takeover this year
British-based broker, which entered Irish market two years ago, has acquired Dublin firm McMahon Galvin Ltd
Slovenian legal move could affect hundreds of Irish pubs
Sava Insurance Group has refused to accept as a test case legal proceedings taken against it by Galway publican Brian Winters
Slovenian insurer agrees to test case on Covid payouts
Move by Zavarovalnica Sava, a major player in the hospitality sector in Ireland, could provide clarity for up to 2,000 policyholders
Insurers dismiss watchdog’s allegations of cartel-like behaviour
Axa and AIG have rejected the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission’s preliminary findings that seven insurance bodies engaged in ‘anti-competitive cooperation’