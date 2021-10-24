Subscribe Today
Innovu aims for €200m business per year as it goes on buying spree

Private equity-backed brokerage has doubled in size this year alone as it resumed buying brokers

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
24th October, 2021
Ronan Foley, chief executive of Innovu, says there are plenty of opportunities to acquire more businesses. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Innovu is aiming to write €200 million-worth of business per annum within the next five years as it continues its acquisition spree, its chief executive has said.

The private equity-backed insurance brokerage announced its fifth acquisition in just two years earlier this month after securing a deal to buy PE Kelly Insurances in Enniscorthy, Co Wexford.

Speaking to the Business Post, Ronan Foley, the chief executive at Innovu, said the group had doubled in size...

