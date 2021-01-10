Subscribe Today
FBD starts making part-payments to publicans ‘misled’ on business cover

The insurance company has extended the ‘goodwill gesture’ to businesses, despite claiming the cover does not exist

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
10th January, 2021
FBD has begun making redress payments to publicans it says were misled by representations it made to them at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic regarding their cover, the Business Post has learned.

The insurer was last year embroiled in a lengthy battle with publicans over whether their business interruption insurance policies covered them for losses arising from the pandemic.

A test case involving several pubs was heard by the Commercial Court in...

