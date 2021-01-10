FBD starts making part-payments to publicans ‘misled’ on business cover
The insurance company has extended the ‘goodwill gesture’ to businesses, despite claiming the cover does not exist
FBD has begun making redress payments to publicans it says were misled by representations it made to them at the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic regarding their cover, the Business Post has learned.
The insurer was last year embroiled in a lengthy battle with publicans over whether their business interruption insurance policies covered them for losses arising from the pandemic.
A test case involving several pubs was heard by the Commercial Court in...
