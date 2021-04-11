FBD seeks to deduct value of pandemic state supports from payouts
Amounts paid to struggling businesses could be significantly reduced as financial services ombudsman finds against insurer in Limerick publican case
Business owners awaiting pandemic payouts from FBD are facing reduced rewards as the insurer is seeking to strip the value of wage support schemes and other government assistance from the payments, the Business Post can reveal.
If FBD succeeds in the move, payouts to struggling businesses would be significantly reduced with thousands of euro wiped off their overall award. FBD declined to comment this weekend on whether the value of pandemic supports would...
