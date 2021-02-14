Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

FBD says pub court decision is limited to specific policies

The insurer has told most of its customers that their policies don‘t cover Covid-19, and is refusing to pay the plaintiffs’ full legal costs

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
14th February, 2021
FBD says pub court decision is limited to specific policies
Confirmation from the insurer comes as a row between FBD and the four publicans over the costs the insurer is to pay deepened last week

The majority of FBD’s business customers have no cover for losses caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and will not have any potential claims paid out, according to the insurer.

The High Court ruled in a test case earlier this month that four publicans and about 1,300 more business owners with the same policy were entitled to compensation for losses suffered as a result of the pandemic.

The ruling could have wide-ranging implications for thousands...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Get basic

*New subscribers only

You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

2 Yearly

€315

€248

Unlimited Access for 2 Years

Get 2 years
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass
Log in to continue reading
Share this post

Related Stories

Noel Anderson of the Inn on the Hibernian Way, with Gerard Maloney (left) managing partner at GJ Moloney Solicitors and solicitor Ronan Byrne. The trio are pictured after the High Court ruled that four pub owners are entitled to be compensated by Insurer FBD for the disruption their businesses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

All bar none: publicans’ court victory to cost insurers dearly

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Insurance reform is a major priority for the Tánaiste. He published the first Action Plan for Insurance Reform in December to bring down the cost of insurance

Varadkar adds to pressure on insurers over Covid cover

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Jamie Heaslip, Sean O’Brien, Dave and Rob Kearney, co-owners of the Lemon &amp; Duke pub along with Noel Anderson, won a landmark case against FBD over cover for losses arising from the Covid-19 crisis. Picture: Photocall

Pub groups win landmark case against FBD

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Alan Campbell of Bankers Bar Trinity Street, one of hundreds of businesses believed to be insured with British-based insurers affected by the UK Supreme Court ruling. Picture: Fergal Phillips

British ruling offers hope to beleaguered publicans

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1