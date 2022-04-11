FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards to top executives

FBD Group, the Irish insurance giant, paid out almost €2.5 million in share awards to a number of its top executives last week.

Tomás Ó Midheach, chief executive, and John O’Grady, chief financial officer, were among the recipients, receiving 40,404 and 43,551 shares respectively with a current market value of €396,000 and almost €427,000.

The shares were awarded as part of FBD Holdings performance-base scheme, a typical remuneration instrument for executives at large...