FBD pays out €2.5m in share awards to top executives

The insurance firm has been embroiled in controversy over the past two years regarding its handling of Covid-19 business interruption claims

Eva Short

 @evadiminutive
11th April, 2022
Roughly 1,000 of the insurer’s customers are yet to receive full compensation for business interruptions during the pandemic. Picture: RollingNews.ie

FBD Group, the Irish insurance giant, paid out almost €2.5 million in share awards to a number of its top executives last week.

Tomás Ó Midheach, chief executive, and John O’Grady, chief financial officer, were among the recipients, receiving 40,404 and 43,551 shares respectively with a current market value of €396,000 and almost €427,000.

The shares were awarded as part of FBD Holdings performance-base scheme, a typical remuneration instrument for executives at large...

