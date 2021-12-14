FBD has paid out €28m in Covid business interruption claims
Insurer has estimated total cost of business interruption claims could come to €183m
FBD has paid out €28 million in claims to customers whose businesses were forced to close by the pandemic, new figures show.
The insurer will tomorrow tell the Oireachtas finance committee that it has processed payments to 882 customers, adding that it is working to pay them out “as quickly as possible”.
The finding comes ahead of a High Court judgement early next year on the level of compensation that businesses are entitled to...
