FBD braced for further costs after legal verdict on pub cases

The insurer faces having to pay compensation for losses incurred by publicans who mounted a test case after their hostelries were shuttered by the pandemic

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
30th January, 2022
Noel Anderson of Lemon & Duke: test case found in publicans’ favour. Picture: Bryan Meade

FBD’s exposure to costs stemming from a landmark business interruption test case are likely to be further increased, after the court ruled that the insurer was not allowed to raise the issue of underinsurance in proceedings.

The Commercial Court ruled on Friday that four publicans who mounted the test case were entitled to compensation for losses incurred since August 2020 as a result of the enforced early closure of their premises by the...

