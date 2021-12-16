‘Fabric of society’ won’t recover from Covid unless high insurance costs addressed
Alliance for Insurance Reform tells Oireachtas committee new bill to reform insurance only ‘tweaks’ existing arrangements and that reforms are happening too slowly
Planned reforms to Ireland’s insurance laws amount only to “tweaks” to existing arrangements and will not bring down the cost of insurance, TDs and senators heard today.
The Alliance for Insurance Reform (AIR), a lobby group representing businesses, charities, sporting organisations and other groups, told the Oireachtas finance committee it is alarmed at the slow pace of reform to the Personal Injuries Assessment Board (PIAB).
In a prepared statement circulated to...
