Dublin hotel insists Covid-19 insurance claim is valid test case

Allianz, the insurance firm, has been accused by the owners of the Marlin Hotel of disregarding Central Bank guidance over Covid-related business insurance claims by attempting to send its claim into private arbitration.

The company behind the Marlin Hotel, a 300-room hotel on Bow Lane East in Dublin, is suing Allianz as part of a dispute over a claim it made for business insurance cover as a result of having to shut its doors during...