Data on insurers’ payout deductions won’t be published this year

Data on the amount of taxpayers’ money deducted from compensation awards to hard-pressed business owners by insurers will not be available until 2023 at the earliest, the Business Post has learned.

The government is coming under increasing pressure to recoup millions of euro that insurance companies have deducted from policyholders’ awards, after the Department of Finance abandoned plans to pursue the companies for the money on foot of legal advice.

Sinn Féin...