Company Watch: Norwegian insurer dampens FBD takeover speculation

FBD has become accustomed to being in the public eye over the past year. But even so, last week was a particularly busy one for the insurer.

Major shareholdings in its business changed hands, there were continuing developments in its handling of Covid-19 business interruption (BI) claims, and there was even talk of a potential takeover as the week drew to a close.

Speculation on the latter issue may prove to have been premature, however....