Central Bank ‘will intervene’ in the event of unfair practices in insurance industry

The director general of financial conduct at the Central Bank of Ireland said the financial regulator would “intervene” if required to prevent unfair practices in the insurance industry.

Derville Rowland, while addressing the Deloitte 2022 Insurance Industry Trends event, highlighted in particular loyalty penalties and failure to meet obligations in full when valid business interruption insurance claims are filed as areas that were being monitored “closely” by the regulator.

She said that...