Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Central Bank warns insurers to seek Covid-related test cases

Regulator intervenes as tens of thousands of firms fight insurers for Covid-related business interruption payouts

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
20th June, 2021
Central Bank warns insurers to seek Covid-related test cases
The Central Bank has warned insurers that legal actions taken against them should be evaluated as test cases.

The Central Bank has written to insurers warning that legal actions taken against them should be evaluated as potential test cases “at the earliest opportunity”.

In correspondence seen by the Business Post, the financial regulator told insurance companies that it could also compel them to produce their analysis of whether an action was suitable as a test case.

It marks the regulator’s latest intervention in an industry-wide dispute over business interruption...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Margrethe Vestager, the European Commission’s Executive Vice-President, said her team had concerns over Insurance Ireland’s approach to granting or denying access to the database. Picture: AFP/Getty Images

Insurance Ireland broke EU competition rules

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
Robert Kennedy, chief executive at Aston Lark Ireland: the company is aiming to become the country’s leading independent broker. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Aston Lark continues Irish expansion with its fourth takeover this year

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Brian Winters, the owner of Charlie’s Bar in Loughrea, Co Galway, launched legal proceedings against Sava Insurance Group after it declined cover for losses arising from the pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Slovenian legal move could affect hundreds of Irish pubs

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
The insurer refused to have the courts determine the issue through a test case which would provide clarity on the matter for up to 2,000 policyholders and instead wanted to enter into arbitration with policyholders

Slovenian insurer agrees to test case on Covid payouts

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 3 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1