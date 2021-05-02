Subscribe Today
Central Bank under pressure to adopt more proactive approach to Covid-19 insurance claims

Regulator says it expects insurers to pay the ‘reasonable costs’ of policyholders in agreed test cases, but has not defined what it considers these to be

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
2nd May, 2021
The Central Bank of Ireland is facing mounting pressure to adopt a more robust approach to handling Covid-19 insurance claims as plaintiffs face millions of euro in legal fees and thousands of businesses fear being locked out of further test cases.

Businesses are seeking firmer action on costs, a clear signal from the regulator on the designation of test cases, and action on insurers’ attempts to deduct the value of state supports from payouts made...

