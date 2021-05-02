Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Central Bank ‘sitting idly by’ while publicans risk all in Covid insurance court cases

Galway pub owner says rules on test cases must change to protect plaintiffs and bring clarity for thousands of others similarly affected

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
2nd May, 2021
Central Bank ‘sitting idly by’ while publicans risk all in Covid insurance court cases
Brian Winters, solicitor and owner of Charlie’s Bar in Loughrea: ‘All we’re looking to do is prosecute a contractual right’ Pic: Fergal Phillips

When Covid-19 forced the closure of pubs across the country early last year, Brian Winters believed “common sense” dictated that his business interruption insurance policy provided cover for the “uncharted waters” he and thousands of others had been cast into.

Fourteen months on, Winters, a solicitor and owner of Charlie’s Bar in Loughrea, Co Galway, is still fighting with Zavarovalnica Sava, his Slovenian insurer, to compensate him for the losses sustained...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

The CBI has said it expects insurers to pay the “reasonable costs” of policyholders in agreed test cases but has not defined what it considers these to be

Central Bank under pressure to adopt more proactive approach to Covid-19 insurance claims

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 5 hours ago
FBD Insurance is seeking to strip thousands of euro from awards made to struggling businesses by withholding the value of government supports such as Covid-19 wage subsidy schemes and rates waivers. Photo: Getty

Insurance companies which cut Covid-19 supports from payouts ‘must return money to state’

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 week ago
Fresh legal action against insurers has been launched, following the success of cases taken by pubs including Lemon &amp; Duke in Dublin. Picture: RollingNews

Insurers facing new round of legal action as more businesses sue over Covid

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago
FBD: there was talk of a potential takeover of the insurer last week

Company Watch: Norwegian insurer dampens FBD takeover speculation

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 2 weeks ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1