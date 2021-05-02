Central Bank ‘sitting idly by’ while publicans risk all in Covid insurance court cases
Galway pub owner says rules on test cases must change to protect plaintiffs and bring clarity for thousands of others similarly affected
When Covid-19 forced the closure of pubs across the country early last year, Brian Winters believed “common sense” dictated that his business interruption insurance policy provided cover for the “uncharted waters” he and thousands of others had been cast into.
Fourteen months on, Winters, a solicitor and owner of Charlie’s Bar in Loughrea, Co Galway, is still fighting with Zavarovalnica Sava, his Slovenian insurer, to compensate him for the losses sustained...
