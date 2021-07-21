Central Bank calls for ban on loyalty penalty for car and home insurance
Customers who stay with a private home insurance provider long-term pay almost a third more for their premiums, analysis by the regulator has found
A review of Ireland’s private motor and home insurance market indicated that customers who stay with one insurer for longer pay “significantly” higher premiums.
The Central Bank found that certain differential pricing practices, such as price walking – where a customer is charged more, year after year, by staying with the same company – “could result in unfair outcomes for some consumers in the private car and home insurance markets”....
Analysis: Business insurance is still profitable, contrary to industry group’s claims
Insurance Ireland and the Alliance for Insurance Reform have taken different interpretations of the data in the Central Bank’s latest report on the sector
Liability insurance premiums increased 24% between 2013 and 2019
A report on employer’s liability, public liability and commercial property insurance in Ireland, the first of its kind published by the Central Bank, found that the average settlement for injury claims made via litigation was €69,865 for employer liability and €38,599 for public liability.
Dublin hotel insists Covid-19 insurance claim is valid test case
Owners of the Marlin Hotel say insurer Allianz’s attempt to send its claim to arbitration is contrary to Central Bank guidance
Central Bank warns insurers to seek Covid-related test cases
Regulator intervenes as tens of thousands of firms fight insurers for Covid-related business interruption payouts