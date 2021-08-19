CCPC closes investigation into alleged cartel-like behaviour in insurance industry

The country’s competition watchdog has closed its investigation into alleged cartel-like behaviour in the insurance industry after securing legally binding commitments from six of the seven bodies subject to its probe.

The Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (CCPC) today announced that six motor insurers had agreed to implement internal competition law compliance programmes which would be subject to independent oversight.

The six insurers are: AIG Europe, Allianz, Axa Insurance, Aviva, FBD and AA...