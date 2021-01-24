British ruling offers hope to beleaguered publicans
Irish publicans have taken some encouragement from a recent British Supreme Court verdict on pandemic insurance claims
By the time George W Bush arrived in New Orleans in the autumn of 2005 for his fifth visit since the destruction wrought by Hurricane Katrina, he was able to hear not only of plans for the city’s renewal but to enjoy some of the finer things it had to offer too.
The then US president and his wife Laura dined at Bacco, a staple of the city’s famous French quarter, and stayed at...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Insurance Ireland could be stripped of key claims history database
Competition watchdog has recommended that the Insurance Link database be transferred from the lobby group to an ‘independent body’
FBD starts making part-payments to publicans ‘misled’ on business cover
The insurance company has extended the ‘goodwill gesture’ to businesses, despite claiming the cover does not exist