Axa plans to deduct Covid state supports from insurance payouts
Company will oppose government position that supports for businesses negatively affected by pandemic should not be cut from awards to policyholders
The state’s biggest general insurance provider has told TDs it intends to deduct the value of pandemic state supports from payouts to businesses.
Axa will appear in front of the Oireachtas finance committee today for a discussion on insurance, including on how it is responding to business interruption claims arising from the pandemic.
In its opening statement, seen by the Business Post, Axa said it would deduct the value of government supports linked...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
State Claims Agency paying investigators €200,000 a year to check on suspicious personal injury claims
State agency is clamping down on personal injury claims made against it with licenced detectives who must sign ‘surveillance protocol agreement’
Insurers set to oppose the return of state support cash to government
Zurich and FBD’s chief executives have said they will resist government attempts to recoup money deducted from insurance payouts to pandemic-struck businesses
Covid insurance claims: ‘I would like to see the Central Bank back the small guy’
As the Central Bank remains silent on pandemic insurance claims, company owners are looking in frustration at Britain, where business interruption claims are being supported far more robustly by the state regulator
Company Watch: FBD fights shy of making dividend payout promises
The insurer’s top executives made sure to tread carefully in fielding shareholder requests at its agm last week