Aston Lark continues Irish expansion with its fourth takeover this year
British-based broker, which entered Irish market two years ago, has acquired Dublin firm McMahon Galvin Ltd
Aston Lark has continued its rapid expansion in Ireland with the acquisition of another Dublin brokerage for an undisclosed fee.
The British-based broker, which entered the Irish market in March 2019, has agreed a deal to acquire McMahon Galvin Limited, a firm based in Dublin city centre.
McMahon Galvin Ltd is a commercial and general insurance brokerage founded in 1970.
