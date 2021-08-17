Aston Lark buys its fifth Irish broker this year

Aston Lark, the British insurance broker, has completed its fifth deal of the year in Ireland with the acquisition of AR Brassington & Co, one of Dublin’s oldest brokers, for an undisclosed fee.

The purchase continues Aston Lark’s rapid expansion in the Irish market which it first entered in March 2019.

AR Brassington & Co, a subsidiary of the ARB Group, was founded in 1929. It specialises in travel insurance and also...