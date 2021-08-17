Aston Lark buys its fifth Irish broker this year
The British company continues its expansion into Irish market by acquiring AR Brassington & Co, one of Dublin’s oldest brokers
Aston Lark, the British insurance broker, has completed its fifth deal of the year in Ireland with the acquisition of AR Brassington & Co, one of Dublin’s oldest brokers, for an undisclosed fee.
The purchase continues Aston Lark’s rapid expansion in the Irish market which it first entered in March 2019.
AR Brassington & Co, a subsidiary of the ARB Group, was founded in 1929. It specialises in travel insurance and also...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
What's Included
With any subscription you will have access to
-
Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps
-
Unlimited access to our eReader library
-
Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week
-
Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you
-
Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences
-
Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine
Related Stories
Analysis: FBD must weather increase in cost exposure to Commercial Court ruling
The insurer’s total bill from the business interruption debacle has rocketed from €54 million to €81 million in just four months
No new law needed to ban ‘price walking’ on insurance
The government says the Central Bank already has the power to stop insurers charging loyal customers higher premiums than new clients
Melior Equity Partners takes majority stake in BHP Insurance
As part of the private equity investment, BHP will acquire Keegan Meredith & Williams Insurances, a commercial insurance brokerage based in Dublin
Company Watch: FBD posts robust half-year results, but Covid payouts remain an issue
The insurer has posted a pre-tax profit of €22 million for the first half of this year