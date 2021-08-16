Subscribe Today
Log In

Insurance

Analysis: FBD must weather increase in cost exposure to Commercial Court ruling

The insurer’s total bill from the business interruption debacle has rocketed from €54 million to €81 million in just four months

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
16th August, 2021
Analysis: FBD must weather increase in cost exposure to Commercial Court ruling
FBD has an estimated net bill stemming from the business interruption claims of €68 million, a jump of 20 per cent since April. It also has to deal with a €13 million provision for consequential payments stemming from rulings made by the Financial Services and Pensions Ombudsman. Picture: Rollingnews.ie

Announcing its half-year results earlier this month, FBD sought to direct investors’ attention to the approaching finishing line for the business interruption saga which has blighted its business and reputation for almost 18 months.

The group pointed to the expected ruling of the Commercial Court in December on the quantum module of a landmark case taken, and won, by four publicans against the insurer.

This ruling, FBD said, would provide “clarity” on how much it...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Currency
Log in to continue reading

What's Included

With any subscription you will have access to

  • 971569B3-2C5E-4C45-B798-CEADE16987A8

    Unlimited multi-device access to our iPad, iPhone and Android Apps

  • 099C8662-C57C-42F2-9426-F2F90DF17C8F

    Unlimited access to our eReader library

  • 198AE43B-B9CF-4892-8769-D63C2104BA08

    Exclusive daily insight and opinion seven days a week

  • D8F37B78-25E4-4E4A-A376-4F5789B1564A

    Create alerts to never miss a subject that matters to you

  • B15F2521-37CD-4E02-B898-730A20D39F7F

    Get access to exclusive offers for subscribers on gifts and experiences

  • A564FE02-1AB8-4579-AF9D-BA32A2E5ACA7

    Get content from Business Post, Business Post Magazines, Connected, Tatler and Food & Wine

Share this post

Related Stories

Price walking is a practice applied to loyal customers who are progressively charged higher premiums at renewal dates, even though the risk to the insurance company stays the same.

No new law needed to ban ‘price walking’ on insurance

Insurance Peter O'Dwyer 1 day ago
Jonny Cosgrave, pictured, and Peter Garvey founded Melior Equity Partners in January 2020. Picture: Fergal Phillips

Melior Equity Partners takes majority stake in BHP Insurance

Insurance Lorcan Allen 4 days ago
Paul O’Donovan, Olympic gold medallist, pictured, and Kellie Harrington, the Olympic boxer, are FBD brand ambassadors. Picture: INPHO/Ryan Byrne

Company Watch: FBD posts robust half-year results, but Covid payouts remain an issue

Insurance Lorcan Allen 1 week ago
FBD Insurance reported pre-tax profits of €22 million for the first half of the year

FBD sets aside €80m to cover business interruption claims and FSPO fines

Insurance Lorcan Allen 1 week ago

Follow us

Download the App

For the latest articles wherever you are

Business Post
Business Post

Copyright © 2021 Post Publications Limited. Registered in Ireland: 148865.

Developed by Square1