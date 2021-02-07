All bar none: publicans’ court victory to cost insurers dearly
Last Friday’s finding against FBD in a test case taken by four publicans will have wide-reaching implications for the hospitality sector
It was in the lobby of the Herbert Park Hotel in Ballsbridge after a meeting with FBD on the morning of St Patrick’s Day last year that Noel Anderson knew a long legal challenge lay ahead of him.
“At that point I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to go legal’. And I just knew it. I knew we were going to end up where we are,” Anderson told the Commercial...
Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!
Exclusive offers:
All Digital Access + eReader
Trial
€1
Unlimited Access for 1 Month
*New subscribers only
Annual
€200
€149 For the 1st Year
Unlimited Access for 1 Year
Quarterly
€55
€42
90 Day Pass
2 Yearly
€315
€248
Unlimited Access for 2 Years
Team Pass
Get a Business Account for you and your team
Related Stories
Varadkar adds to pressure on insurers over Covid cover
Judgment opens way for about 1,300 claims from business owners, while Sinn Féin calls on Central Bank to launch tracker mortgage-style examination
Pub groups win landmark case against FBD
Publicans are entitled to compensation for disruption to their business caused by the pandemic, Commercial Court finds
British ruling offers hope to beleaguered publicans
Irish publicans have taken some encouragement from a recent British Supreme Court verdict on pandemic insurance claims
FBD starts making part-payments to publicans ‘misled’ on business cover
The insurance company has extended the ‘goodwill gesture’ to businesses, despite claiming the cover does not exist