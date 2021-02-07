Subscribe Today
Insurance

All bar none: publicans’ court victory to cost insurers dearly

Last Friday’s finding against FBD in a test case taken by four publicans will have wide-reaching implications for the hospitality sector

Peter O'Dwyer

 @peterodwyer1
7th February, 2021
All bar none: publicans' court victory to cost insurers dearly
Noel Anderson of the Inn on the Hibernian Way, with Gerard Maloney (left) managing partner at GJ Moloney Solicitors and solicitor Ronan Byrne. The trio are pictured after the High Court ruled that four pub owners are entitled to be compensated by Insurer FBD for the disruption their businesses suffered due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: Fergal Phillips

It was in the lobby of the Herbert Park Hotel in Ballsbridge after a meeting with FBD on the morning of St Patrick’s Day last year that Noel Anderson knew a long legal challenge lay ahead of him.

“At that point I was like, ‘Oh my God, this is going to go legal’. And I just knew it. I knew we were going to end up where we are,” Anderson told the Commercial...

