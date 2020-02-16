Sunday February 16, 2020
Sign In Subscribe

Unionists can no longer ignore calls for a border poll

Refusing to discuss Irish unity no longer makes any sense for the DUP –talking about a united Ireland is not the same as supporting it

16th February, 2020
DUP leader Arlene Foster must address calls for a border poll. Picture: PA

Though the dust is settling on last week’s political tsunami and the scale of Sinn Féin’s seismic surge has become clear, translating this unprecedented mandate into a governing coalition has some way to go.

A number of scenarios have been mooted, including a further election, but at this early stage the outcome is too difficult to call. What is apparent is that the party has broken over a century...

Subscribe from just €1 for the first month!

Exclusive offers:

All Digital Access + eReader

Trial

€1

Unlimited Access for 1 Month

Then €19.99 a month after the offer period.

Get basic
*New subscribers only
You can cancel any time.

Annual

€200

€149 For the 1st Year

Unlimited Access for 1 Year

Get all access
You can cancel any time.

Quarterly

€55

€42

90 Day Pass

Get 3 months
You can cancel any time.

Team Pass

Get a Business Account for you and your team

Get Team Pass

Log in to continue reading

Privacy Policy
|
Terms & Conditions
Share this post

Related Stories

What a ‘new political era’ would mean for the economy

A Sinn Féin-led government would have many implications for the country, from tax on banks to the housing market to a border poll

Ian Guider | 3 hours ago

Net-zero pledge in Green Deal is EU’s most ambitious plan yet

Varying interests will be lining up to fight their corner as Europe aims to reorganise and reinvent economic supply chains to ‘reconcile the economy with our planet’

Daniel Murray | 2 months ago

Companies that prepare for worst can make most of Brexit

The threat of no-deal has led many businesses to identify and eliminate inefficiencies, allowing them to do more with less

Brian Cremin | 2 months ago