Private rental sector remains strong despite Covid-19

The multi-family/private rental investment sector (PRS) has weathered the Covid-19 lockdown well, according to the latest report from agent Hooke & MacDonald. It says this sector is likely to be the largest investment sector in Ireland in 2020 again, and noted that the residential market has fared well too.

Their hardiness is due largely to demographic drivers, the need for more residential accommodation, weight of capital, and the imbalances between supply and demand, according to...