Comment: The recovery will be more U than V-shaped

To comprehend the present, much less to foresee what lies ahead, is as challenging today as at any time in my 30-plus years of professional life as an economist, forecaster and investor.

But challenging does not mean hopeless. The contours of the global economic landscape remain discernible despite the intersecting layers of fog brought on by a pandemic, rising populism and widespread social strife.

The Covid-19 pandemic’s negative impact on global economic activity is unprecedented....